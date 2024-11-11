Grayson Allen News: Plays season-high 27 minutes
Allen posted nine points (3-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings.
With Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined and Bradley Beal (knee) battling an in-game injury, Allen was afforded a season-high 27 minutes, but he failed to capitalize. The sharpshooter is shooting only 31.9 percent from deep this season, which would be a career-worst mark. Allen shot 46.1 percent from deep last season, so some positive regression should be on the horizon.
