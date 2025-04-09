Grayson Allen News: Posts 12 points in loss

Allen chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 133-95 loss to the Warriors.

Allen and Devin Booker were the only players to log double-digit scoring totals, and this decisive loss could spell the end of the team's playoff hopes. Allen's season can be labeled a disappointment, as he lost his place with the first unit after starting 74 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He cracked the first unit only four times this season, resulting in a reduction of his seasonal averages and minutes played.