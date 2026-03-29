Grayson Allen News: Posts 19 points in cleanup work
Allen registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 victory over Utah.
Allen's opportunities increased as the Suns built an insurmountable lead. He spearheaded the bench-clearing effort in the second half and posted the solid total after logging 21 points during the heartbreaking loss to Denver earlier in the week. Allen's recent (knee) injury didn't appear to be an issue in the game, but he may be on a slight minute restriction Monday night against the Grizzlies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 245 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Trust Reed Sheppard as Your Sleeper?6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More