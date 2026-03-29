Grayson Allen News: Posts 19 points in cleanup work

Allen registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 victory over Utah.

Allen's opportunities increased as the Suns built an insurmountable lead. He spearheaded the bench-clearing effort in the second half and posted the solid total after logging 21 points during the heartbreaking loss to Denver earlier in the week. Allen's recent (knee) injury didn't appear to be an issue in the game, but he may be on a slight minute restriction Monday night against the Grizzlies.