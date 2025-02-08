Grayson Allen News: Pours in season-high seven triples

Allen racked up 21 points (7-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 135-127 overtime win over the Jazz.

Allen remained in the starting lineup, dropping a season-high seven three-pointers en route to 21 points. It's just the fourth time all season he has scored at least 20 points, a feat he achieved 14 times during the 2023-24 campaign. Through 42 games played, Allen is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes per contest.