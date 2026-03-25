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Grayson Allen News: Returns to action with 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 6:55am

Allen chipped in 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Allen's knee injury forced him to miss four games, limiting his ability to capitalize on Dillon Brooks' (hand) injury. Brooks' return is imminent, but a healthy Allen will be able to exploit the missing output to his advantage until Brooks is back in action.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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