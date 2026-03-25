Grayson Allen News: Returns to action with 21 points

Allen chipped in 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Allen's knee injury forced him to miss four games, limiting his ability to capitalize on Dillon Brooks' (hand) injury. Brooks' return is imminent, but a healthy Allen will be able to exploit the missing output to his advantage until Brooks is back in action.