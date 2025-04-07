Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Scores 15 points vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Allen provided 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

Allen didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday, but the fact that he made all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy performance a bit. Allen has scored in double digits in just two of his last seven appearances, however, so he's not carrying a lot of fantasy upside at the moment, especially since it seems he'll end the campaign operating off the second unit.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now