Grayson Allen News: Scores double figures in win

Allen closed with 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Monday's 118-116 win over the 76ers.

Allen produced his second consecutive game of the season hitting the double-digit mark in points. In that two-game span, the sharpshooter has shot 10-for-18 from the field and 6-for-11 from three-point range. The 29-year-old has taken a backseat off the bench this season, during which he has averaged 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game in five regular-season outings.