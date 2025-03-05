Grayson Allen News: Scores eight points in win

Allen ended Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Clippers with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

Allen finished perfect from the field and made a strong impact off the bench along with Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie. Bradley Beal left this game after 15 minutes with an ankle injury, and Bol Bol played just nine minutes as a starter. If Beal ends up missing time, Allen could become a popular pickup in standard formats.