Grayson Allen News: Scores seven points

Allen closed Sunday's 148-109 loss to the Rockets with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal over 18 minutes.

Kevin Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Rockets, and he'll be held out Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. Allen has seen 18 or fewer minutes in four straight contests, but he could potentially step into a larger role Tuesday, especially if Bradley Beal (hamstring) remains sidelined.