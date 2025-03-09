Grayson Allen News: Shines as top scorer off bench

Allen finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks over 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 win over the Mavericks.

Allen impacted Sunday's contest on both ends of the floor, posting a team-high pair of blocks while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and finishing as one of four Suns with 15 or more points. Allen has tallied at least two blocks in three outings this season, tallying 15 or more points on 12 occasions.