Grayson Allen News: Solid line in return

Allen (shoulder/concussion) recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 126-108 loss to the Pacers.

Allen made his return after he had missed the Suns' previous five games, first due to a concussion and then due to a sore left shoulder. He faced no restrictions in his return to the court and delivered one of his better all-around lines of the season, but Allen probably won't have a path to a regular 30-minute role once the Suns are back to full strength. While center Jusuf Nurkic's return from a three-game suspension Monday in Philadelphia probably won't have much of an impact, Allen would likely lose playing time if guard Tyus Jones (illness) is able to play after sitting out Saturday.