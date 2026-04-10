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Grayson Allen News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Allen is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday.

Allen will make his 27th start of the season Friday, but it'll be his first appearance in Phoenix's lineup since Feb. 5 against the Warriors. Over his last six outings, Allen has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.2 steals over 23.8 minutes per game. He should operate in an expanded role against the Lakers due to the absences of Devin Booker (ankle), Jalen Green (knee) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle).

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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