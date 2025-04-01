Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Starting sans Durant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, Allen will get a chance in the first unit. Allen should be a solid source of triples and swipes in fantasy leagues Tuesday, having averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.3 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes across three contests as a starter in 2024-25.

