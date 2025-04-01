Grayson Allen News: Starting sans Durant

Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, Allen will get a chance in the first unit. Allen should be a solid source of triples and swipes in fantasy leagues Tuesday, having averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.3 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes across three contests as a starter in 2024-25.