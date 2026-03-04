Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Turns in 18 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Allen finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

Allen appears destined for a bench role in the short term, especially if the team elects to run the duo of Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie in the backcourt, with Jalen Green at the wing. While Dillon Brooks' (hand) injury was expected to give Allen more time, the team is filling the gaps with Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn. Green's resurgence isn't helping matters, so it's reasonable to expect a downtick in production from Allen down the stretch.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago