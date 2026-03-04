Grayson Allen News: Turns in 18 points from bench

Allen finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

Allen appears destined for a bench role in the short term, especially if the team elects to run the duo of Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie in the backcourt, with Jalen Green at the wing. While Dillon Brooks' (hand) injury was expected to give Allen more time, the team is filling the gaps with Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn. Green's resurgence isn't helping matters, so it's reasonable to expect a downtick in production from Allen down the stretch.