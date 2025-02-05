Grayson Allen News: Will start Wednesday

Allen is in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Allen will make his first start since Nov. 30 due to the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle) on Wednesday. Across his last 10 games, Allen has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 threes in 27.1 minutes. The veteran sharpshooter makes for a solid streaming option in category-based leagues against Oklahoma City.