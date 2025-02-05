Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Will start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 6:30pm

Allen is in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Allen will make his first start since Nov. 30 due to the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle) on Wednesday. Across his last 10 games, Allen has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 threes in 27.1 minutes. The veteran sharpshooter makes for a solid streaming option in category-based leagues against Oklahoma City.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
