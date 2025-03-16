Grayson Murphy News: Leads team with nine assists
Murphy collected nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 37 minutes during the G League South Bay Lakers' 109-108 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday.
While Murphy didn't make a huge impact in the scoring department, he distributed a team-high nine dimes Saturday. It was also the 18th start of the G League regular season for Murphy, who's averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.1 minutes with the first unit.
Grayson Murphy
Free Agent
