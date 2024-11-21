Grayson Murphy News: Logs double-double Wednesday

Murray logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, 13 assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 112-100 loss to San Diego.

Murphy racked up more assists Wednesday than he had in his first three appearances of the season combined. This performance also served as the 25-year-old's first double-double of the year and finished just one rebound away from recording a triple-double.