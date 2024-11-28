Grayson Murphy News: Scores season-high points

Murphy played 42 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 123-102 win over Rip City and compiled 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Murphy scored a season-high 21 points during Wednesday' victory in addition to leading the team in both rebounds and assists. He also managed to compile his second double-double of the season and was just one assist away from recording a triple-double.