Grayson Murphy News: Sniffs triple-double in win
Murphy racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 12 assists and seven rebounds in 41 minutes during the G League South Bay Lakers' 127-123 win over the Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Murphy had one of his best games of the G League season for South Bay on Friday, with his triple-double in the win over the Rip City Remix on Nov. 24 being a slightly better performance. The 26-year-old guard has played in 49 games for his squad during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.6 points. 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 34 percent from deep.
Grayson Murphy
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now