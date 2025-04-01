Grayson Murphy News: Sniffs triple-double in win

Murphy racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 12 assists and seven rebounds in 41 minutes during the G League South Bay Lakers' 127-123 win over the Iowa Wolves on Friday.

Murphy had one of his best games of the G League season for South Bay on Friday, with his triple-double in the win over the Rip City Remix on Nov. 24 being a slightly better performance. The 26-year-old guard has played in 49 games for his squad during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.6 points. 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 34 percent from deep.