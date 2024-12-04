Greg Brown Injury: Out with back problem
Brown wasn't in the squad for Tuesday's 108-92 G League loss to the Texas Legends because he was recovering from a back injury.
Brown is part of a growing injury list that is limiting the team's potential, leaving most of the offensive responsibility to Juan Toscano-Anderson and Louis King. The 23-year-old made seven appearances (two starts) before getting hurt, averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest over that span.
Greg Brown
Free Agent
