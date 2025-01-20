Greg Brown Injury: Sidelined with illness

Brown was inactive in Sunday's 92-90 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue due to illness.

Brown recorded his first absence since Dec. 9, with Felipe Haase filling in at center during Sunday's match. Given that the type of ailment he suffered was not disclosed, Brown is questionable for upcoming contests. He was averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and a team-high 1.1 blocks per game in the regular season.