Greg Brown News: Busy in defeat

Brown contributed 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks during 31 minutes in Wednesday's 129-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Brown returned to the starting lineup after a rare appearance off the bench, delivering a season-high tally of 24 points during Wednesday's matchup. He also got close to a double-double and logged more than seven rebounds for the fifth time in his last six games played. Brown will aim to stay ahead of Felipe Haase as the first-choice center for the rest of the campaign.