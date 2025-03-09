Greg Brown News: Decent effort versus Santa Cruz

Brown had 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes of Sunday's 118-107 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Brown came off the bench for the third time in a row but racked up his most points and rebounds in his last four appearances. While it's unclear if Brown's playing time will increase again the final stretch of the season, he could be a solid alternative to either Dink Pate or Felipe Haase going forward.