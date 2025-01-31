Greg Brown News: Efficient in victory
Brown had 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Thursday's 94-86 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.
Brown was forced to leave with pain at some point in Thursday's match, but in the end, it was just a scare and he returned to the court, standing out as a key player for the winning side. The 21 points were a season-high mark for him, and he scored more than 15 for the fourth time in his last six games.
Greg Brown
Free Agent
