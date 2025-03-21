Greg Brown News: Efficient performance off bench
Brown logged 25 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and seven rebounds during 31 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Brown led his team in scoring as he converted on over 80 percent of his field-goal attempts during Friday's victory. Despite playing a backup role, Brown has now delivered more than 15 points in four of his last five appearances.
Greg Brown
Free Agent
