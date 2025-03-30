Greg Brown News: Efficient performance Saturday

Brown finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes of Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Brown produced a double-digit scoring count off the bench for the sixth time in a row thanks to his solid accuracy during the loss. He has played the last few games of the campaign as a backup forward, with his contribution coming mainly from points, rebounds and blocks.