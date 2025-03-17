Greg Brown News: Impactful off bench in win

Brown delivered 30 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Brown had a solid display, ending with his best and third-best totals of the 2024-25 campaign in scoring and rebounds, respectively. After being deployed at center for most of the regular season, the 23-year-old has moved to a forward role, appearing only as a backup player over the last five games.