Greg Brown News: Leads team in scoring Saturday

Brown tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist during 29 minutes in Saturday's 89-71 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Brown remained one of his side's few consistent assets despite being limited in a low-scoring game. He's averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest, the latter of which is the highest figure on the squad over the 2024-25 regular season.