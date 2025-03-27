Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Greg Brown headshot

Greg Brown News: Plays 22 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Brown (suspension) posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Brown bounced back from a one-game ban to strengthen his side's depth, making a significant impact off the bench at Salt Lake City. He was relegated to a backup role behind David Jones Garcia even before the suspension, but he produced at least 18 points and seven rebounds in each of his last five G League outings.

Greg Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now