Greg Brown News: Posts double-double in win

Brown generated 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 105-94 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Brown's solid all-around performance earned him his first double-double of the season in Friday's clash. He continued to play at center, a position in which he's averaging 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.