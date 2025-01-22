Greg Brown News: Returns off bench Tuesday

Brown (illness) recorded 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-5 FT) and seven rebounds in 16 minutes of Tuesday's 112-107 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brown reinforced his team's rotation after missing one game, and he managed to reach his season average of points and the most rebounds in his last seven games. He'll have a chance to regain a starting position going forward, most likely in Felipe Haase's place at center.