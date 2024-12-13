Greg Brown News: Returns to action against Hustle

Brown (back) racked up 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four blocks and two rebounds across 16 minutes in Thursday's 107-91 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Brown played a backup role after recovering from the issue he had been dealing with since early December. He's a regular source of points off the bench when available, but he's unlikely to oust either forward Juan Toscano-Anderson or Louis King in the near future.