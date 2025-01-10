Greg Brown News: Scores 16 points against Delaware

Brown finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block over 25 minutes in Thursday's 105-93 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Brown put in an above-average offensive effort, although he failed to stand out in other aspects during the victory. After recording double-digit points and at least one block in six straight starts at center, Brown could continue to establish himself as a regular contributor in upcoming matchups.