Greg Brown News: Scores 20 points against Herd

Brown contributed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and three blocks during 22 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Brown stood out with a season-high scoring total in his second consecutive start. He was deployed as a center with both Felipe Haase and Loudon Love appearing among the bench options. However, there may still be some rotation and it remains to be seen if Brown's offensive numbers will continue to rise in future contests.