Greg Brown News: Solid performance in loss

Brown had 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Brown was productive off the bench again thanks to his efficiency from the field and free throws versus Valley. Additionally, the 10 rebounds completed his third double-double of the regular season. He's now averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, both of which represent the fourth-highest figures on the squad.