Greg Brown News: Strong outing against Legends

Brown finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal during 35 minutes in Saturday's 109-101 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Brown saw his two-way effort rewarded with his second double-double of the season. The center is in decent form after making eight consecutive starts and scoring at least 14 points in six of them. He should remain busy going forward, especially if Felipe Haase (illness) is forced to miss more games.