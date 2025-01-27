Fantasy Basketball
Greg Brown News: Strong performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Brown tallied 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 27 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Brown made an impact on both ends of the floor, leading his team in rebounds and blocks in his second start since recovering from an illness. He has been a consistent all-around contributor over the regular season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest.

