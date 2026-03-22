Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Yabusele is doubtful for Monday's game versus the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.
Yabusele must have tweaked his ankle during Thursday's loss to the Cavs, and now he's in danger of missing Monday's game. Jalen Smith (calf) is also questionable for Monday's game, and if he's forced to join Yabusele on the sidelines, Nick Richards would get a chance to start.
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