Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Yabusele (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Yabusele was previously labeled as questionable for this contest. With this news, guys like Nick Richards, Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich could be more involved for the Bulls.
