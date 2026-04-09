Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Exits early Thursday
Yabusele won't return to Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a left shoulder sprain, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He'll finish with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes.
Yabusele sustained the shoulder injury early in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after exiting to the locker room. The big man faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Friday's game against Orlando.
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