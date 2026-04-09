Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Yabusele exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to an apparent left shoulder injury, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Yabusele appeared to bump into another player and grabbed his left shoulder before heading to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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