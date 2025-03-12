Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Yabusele is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with right knee soreness.

Yabusele was a late addition to a growing injury report for the 76ers -- Andre Drummond (illness) and Kelly Oubre (ankle) are also questionable. If Yabusele is held out of this contest, players such as Justin Edwards and Ricky Council could step into larger roles for the 76ers.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
