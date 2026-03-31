Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 3:32pm

Yabusele is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a sprained left ankle.

Yabusele continues to be bothered by the injury and could go through pregame warmups Wednesday before Chicago updates his playing status. Nick Richards (elbow) is also questionable, so the depleted Bulls frontcourt could be down to Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich as the last men standing at the center position.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago