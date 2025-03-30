Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Yabusele will be held out of the first leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set Sunday due to right knee soreness, but he could be available for Monday's game against the Knicks. Adem Bona will likely start at center and Alex Reese, Marcus Bagley and Phillip Wheeler are all candidates to see increased minutes off the bench in Yabusele's absence.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now