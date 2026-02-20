Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Nursing minor calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Yabusele is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf contusion.

Yabusele may have tweaked his calf during the Bulls' 110-101 loss to the Raptors on Thursday, when he logged eight points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes, though the veteran big man is on track to play in Saturday's contest. Since being acquired by the Bulls from the Knicks in early February, Yabusele is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.2 threes and 0.8 steals over 24.8 minutes per game.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
