Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Out again Monday
Yabusele (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
No surprise here, as Yabusele was previously listed as doubtful. Jalen Smith (calf) remains questionable, which means Nick Richards may be relied on heavily.
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