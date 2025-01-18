Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Out against Indiana

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

After starting eight of the last nine games for the 76ers, Yabusele will miss Saturday's game against Indiana. The 28-year-old big man has played well for Philadelphia this season, and his presence in the paint will be missed against the Pacers, with Joel Embiid (knee) also on the mend. Andre Drummond will likely be leaned on heavily to get the work done in the frontcourt.