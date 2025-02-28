Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Practices fully Friday

Yabusele (eye) was a full participant in practice Friday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Yabusele missed Wednesday's loss to the Knicks due to a right eye abrasion, but he appears to be trending toward getting back on the floor Saturday against the Warriors after being a full participant in practice. This is a good sign for Philadelphia, especially with Joel Embiid (knee) not participating in Friday's practice and having a shaky status for the matchup against Golden State.