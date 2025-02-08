Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Probable against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Yabusele (knee) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After missing Friday's loss to the Pistons, Yabusele is trending toward getting back on the floor Sunday against Milwaukee. The 28-year-old big man has played well for Philadelphia this season, averaging career-high numbers across the board with 11.1 points, 57 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

