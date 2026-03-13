Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Friday
Yabusele (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Yabusele skipped Thursday's loss to the Lakers, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Friday's game. Jalen Smith (calf) isn't expected to play, so if Yabusele is cleared, he'll likely be starting at center.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March14 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2417 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More