Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 12:59pm

Yabusele (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Yabusele skipped Thursday's loss to the Lakers, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Friday's game. Jalen Smith (calf) isn't expected to play, so if Yabusele is cleared, he'll likely be starting at center.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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